A vehicle crash with injuries has shut down the northbound lanes of Del Prado Boulevard at Balado Parkway.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, four people were trauma alerted to a nearby hospital.

One of the cars involved in the crash had a man, woman and three kids inside, while the other car had one person inside. An officer said there were no fatalities, but they believe some children were ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

The Cape Coral Police Department and the city’s fire department responded to the crash at around 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

According to law enforcement, authorities expect to remain at the scene for several hours while they investigate and clean up debris.

A BMW appeared to be substantially damaged, with what looked like a toddler’s car seat lying in the grass beside the wrecked car. Scene of the crash in Cape Coral on Del Prado Blvd. CREDIT: WINK News

Also, a maroon-colored KIA SUV was parked in the middle of the street and also appeared to be heavily damaged.

Debris from the crash was found scattered all around the street.

While the southbound lanes of the road are not closed, the scene is still heavily impacting traffic in that direction.

The CCPD advises motorists to find an alternate route.

Police continue to investigate the crash, and injuries that may have resulted remain unknown, though an officer at the scene said there were no fatalities.

