WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS Boat crashes into Matanzas Pass Bridge

Shooting near Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral injures 1

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
shooting
Credit: UC Breaking

The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Del Prado Boulevard South.

According to police, the shooting injured one person near 4700 Del Prado Blvd.

Detectives were seen investigating around the Waffle House nearby early Sunday.

CCPD could not provide additional information regarding the suspect.

The victim is in stable condition, according to the police.

The reasons behind the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.