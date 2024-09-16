Shooting near Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral injures 1

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump was charged with federal gun crimes.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on three women wanted for stealing nearly $900 in liquor from an Estero Publix.
Several agencies have responded to the Matanzas Pass Bridge after a boat crashed into it.
A man has been arrested after allegedly taking photos of an underaged girl from underneath a bathroom stall at a Naples mall.
The Fort Myers man arrested for allegedly kidnapping a young girl and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint is scheduled in court.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a reportedly stolen car found submerged in a canal.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Del Prado Boulevard South.
Monday is a make-or-break day for families who have struggled fixing their homes the last two years after Hurricane Ian.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Orlando.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot start to the workweek as most will stay dry throughout the afternoon.
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a death at the Target on Dynasty Drive in Fort Myers.
For the second time in as many days, a fire broke out at the Retreat at Vista Lake Apartment Complex in Fort Myers.
Florida politicians are reacting after an assassination attempt at Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club.
The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for information regarding the 2013 homicide of Laura Howard.
Authorities are investigating a possible kitchen fire at the Retreat Apartment Complex Sunday afternoon. This comes after a fire at the same complex yesterday.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Del Prado Boulevard South.
According to police, the shooting injured one person near 4700 Del Prado Blvd.
Detectives were seen investigating around the Waffle House nearby early Sunday.
CCPD could not provide additional information regarding the suspect.
The victim is in stable condition, according to the police.
The reasons behind the shooting are under investigation.