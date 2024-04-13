Del Prado crash leaves one dead

Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

A fatal crash involving a Sedan and a Pickup Truck towing trailer occurred Friday night at the intersection of U.S 41 and Del Prado Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m.

The sedan was traveling south on US 41 approaching Del Prado Boulevard as the pickup truck towing trailer was stopped on the inside lane of US 41.

According to the incident report, the sedan failed to slow down or stop for oncoming traffic and the front of the sedan collided with the rear of the pickup trailer.

The driver of the sedan suffered critical injuries on the scene and was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.