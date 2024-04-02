Cape Coral baby nearly drowns in pool

A 1-year-old nearly drowned after being found unresponsive in a pool.

Cape Coral Police Department, Lee County Emergency Services, and Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a call on Sunday.

According to an incident report from CCPD, As the parents of the child were packing the car, the mother noticed the child was missing and frantically began searching for them.

When she first looked in the pool she did not notice the child due to the dark pool flooring.

After searching the house, the mother looked in the pool to find the baby floating in the water. She then pulled the child out of the water and performed CPR while another family member called 911.

The family believes that the child was in the pool for about five minutes.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and has since been stabilized.

An investigation is currently ongoing, and the Department of Children and Families has been notified.

