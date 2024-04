Lottery scam suspect Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man suspected to have approached a Bonita Springs woman and stolen tens of thousands of dollars from her in a lottery scam.

Detectives released a surveillance still image of the man wanted for participating in the crime.

According to Crime Stoppers, on March 21, at approximately 11 a.m., a man approached the victim as she was walking home in Bonita and stated he had only been in the country for six months and had won a lottery ticket worth $200,000.

The suspect told the victim he could not recover the money due to not having any papers or ID and that he would give her $20,000 from the winnings if she helped.

Ultimately, the victim and the suspect entered a light silver/light blue Mazda CX5 that a woman was driving.

They drove to the victim’s bank, and she withdrew money from her account.

Once in possession of the money, she entered the car again, and the subjects began driving.

They pulled over in a grassy area and pushed the victim out of the car while snatching the money from her.

If you have any information on this man’s identity, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.