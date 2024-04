Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter is set to speak on the Federal Emergency Management Agency Community Rating System (CRS) decision to rescind a 25% discount from residents’ flood insurance policies.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the mayor’s office located at 1015 Cultural Park Boulevard.

FEMA sent Lee County multiple letters. At least three of them say something along the lines of “failure to enforce these regulations may result in sanctions against the community, including retrograde of Community Rating System (CRS) class, probation, or suspension from the [National Flood Insurance Program].”

A retrograde of CRS class would take away homeowners’ 25% flood insurance discounts.

The county said they responded to each letter and still argue FEMA never said homeowners would lose that discount.

“This isn’t good for our community,” one homeowner said at Tuesday’s Lee County commission meeting.

