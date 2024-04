The banyan tree now destroyed Michigan Avenue. CREDIT: WINK News

A tree probably decades old has been left in bits, as crews working on an empty lot in Fort Myers were forced to stop because they were apparently working without a permit.

The remains of a once majestic banyan tree that provided shade to drivers and even pedestrians on the other side of Michigan Avenue lay strewn pell-mell on the lot before Seaboard Street Wednesday afternoon. Bits of the old banyan on Michigan Avenue. CREDIT: WNK News

Girthy tree limbs and trunks lay scattered on the earth of the lot, which crews have left gauged. In the craters left by the crews, fine wisps of root systems twitch in the wind.

A small paper sign with a red banner that said “STOP WORK” can now be seen planted in front of what was left of the tree. The Stop Work warning from the city. CREDIT: WINK News

The sign from the City of Fort Myers noted that the work was begun without a construction permit.

A landscaping crew was witnessed there over a period of several days the week prior, using chainsaws and a cherrypicker to take apart the tree. What the banyan on Michigan Street looked like before crews began tearing it down. CREDIT: Google Earth.

At one point, workers redirected traffic off Michigan, a block over, as tree limbs spilled into the street.

Crew members have not been seen at the site since Thursday or maybe Friday.

Only a few blocks to the east stands a similar-sized banyan, next to the Fort Myers Cemetary, where the sidewalk was constructed around that tree. A banyan tree by Fort Myers Cemetary. CREDIT: WINK News

Fort Myers is also home to what is said to be the second-largest banyan tree in the world at the winter home and laboratory of Thomas Edison.

Harvey Firestone, the famous rubber magnate, brought it to the famous inventor as a gift from India.

The banyan, whose scientific name is ficus benghalensis is not native to Florida and is believed to originate in Bengal, India.

According to the University of Florida, these trees grow quickly and wide, killing a host tree and can cause damage to infrastructure. They also provide an array of habitats for animals.

Downtown Fort Myers is well known for its banyan trees, and there is a massive one by the Old Lee County Courthouse.

This is a city that may be popularly known for its palm trees, but at its heart, the banyan makes a mighty statement.

Who may have been responsible for the massacre of this tree remains unclear for now, but it stands as a tragic testament to the voracious appetite for growth in Southwest Florida.