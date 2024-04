Grappino restaurant in Naples is expanding its space into the adjacent former footprint of La Colmar Bakery & Bistro at 80 Tamiami Trail N.

The plan is to reopen the connected walk-through space while creating a commissary bakery, additional seating for Grappino and a possible Italian market and morning cafe. The redesigned space is targeted to open this fall. During the transition, Grappino will remain open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

“Grappino is doing great so a little extra space will be good. We are going to open it back up to where it was before,” said Jason Goddard, corporate chef for Naples-based Aielli Group, which owns and operates Grappino, Sea Salt, Barbatella and Dorona in Naples. “Right now, we are just working on the renovations over the summer and finalizing the concept. We’ll be open for season.”

