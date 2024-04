Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a humid Wednesday morning with most of Southwest Florida under a level 1 risk of severe weather for the late afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Wednesday: Mild and humid start with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Clouds and sun with scattered rain and storms likely late in the afternoon and evening.

Most of Southwest Florida is under a Level 1 risk for severe weather, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

Storms will weaken and lose energy as they move from northwest to southeast.

Southwest Florida will experience windy conditions, with gusts ranging from 35 to 45 mph.

A wind advisory will be in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperature highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and dry start with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will slowly clear out throughout Thursday, which will allow for cooler and less humid conditions air to move into Southwest Florida.

Breezy conditions throughout the day but substantially lighter than Wednesday’s high winds.

Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Cooler and refreshing start with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Southwest Florida will experience a mostly sunny afternoon with low humidity and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s.