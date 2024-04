Fake Fest poster. CREDIT: Nice Guys Production

Ever wanted to hear the likes of Metallica, AC/DC, Nirvana and Pearl Jam live?

A stacked lineup of tribute bands covering some iconic music is coming to Immokalee.

Fake Fest is taking place at Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee on Saturday, April 20.

Doors open at 12 p.m., and don’t worry about draining your wallet on admission and parking: both are free. Save that for the food trucks and vendors attending the event.

Here is the lineup, according to Nice Guys Production:

Kid Kentucky the American Bad*** Band (Tribute to Kid Rock)

– Kid Kentucky the American Bad*** Band embodies the spirit and energy of Kid Rock’s iconic performances.

Hardwired (Tribute to Metallica)

– Hardwired is a tribute band dedicated to the legendary metal pioneers Metallica.

Lovesong (The Cure Tribute)

– Lovesong takes you on a nostalgic journey through the haunting and melodic sounds of The Cure.

Razors Edge (AC/DC Tribute)

– For those who want to rock, Razors Edge delivers an authentic AC/DC experience that will leave you thunderstruck.

The Linkin Park Tribute (Tribute to Linkin Park)

– The Linkin Park Tribute honors the genre-blending legacy of Linkin Park, seamlessly blending rock, hip-hop, and electronic elements.

Still Alive (Pearl Jam Tribute)

– Still Alive captures the essence of Pearl Jam’s raw and emotional performances.

Nirvanna (Tribute to Nirvana)

– Immerse yourself in the iconic grunge sound with Nirvanna, a tribute band dedicated to capturing the spirit of Nirvana.

For more information about the event, click here.