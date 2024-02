ArtFest kicked off Friday night in Downtown Fort Myers.

Hundreds of artists, musicians, and food vendors flooded the streets for the festivities.

This festival has it all, from live music to food to artwork of all kinds.

Over 200 artists were carefully selected to form part of ArtFest, from clothing designers to painters to jewelers and glass blowers.

Artists from all over the nation are coming together for a weekend of fun with plenty for you and your young ones to enjoy from live music to art activities, to even purchasing these one-of-a-kind pieces.

“It’s fun to get to meet new faces and make new friends feel a bit like a modern-day gypsy, carnival-style,” said Martin Taber, featured artist.

And if you also want to stock up on some cool art, the festival opens up again Saturday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.