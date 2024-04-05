SWFL Mural Fest kicks off

Mural Fest amazed the community Friday night.

Artsemble chose five teams with some of the best artists in Southwest Florida to create murals on Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

The founder told us about their mission.

“I think the goal is what we’re trying to also build is like an art district also like kind of like a Wynwood type of feel that they have in Miami, and we want to go into the neighborhoods that actually need help, get the grants from the city and actually create these beautiful works of art, and with doing that, it’ll bring more traffic It’ll be a tourist destination.”

The theme for this year’s challenge was the elements.

Air, water, fire and earth plus a fifth element: balance.