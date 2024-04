The Caloosahatchee Bridge. Credit: WINK

The Florida Department of Transportation will begin construction of the pedestrian pathway alongside the Caloosahatchee Bridge this week to improve safety.

Beginning on Sunday, April 7, the Caloosahatchee River Bridge will be closed nightly, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday, April 11.

As part of the first phase of the construction plan, the bridge will be reduced to one lane, in both the northbound and southbound directions on Monday, April 8.

The first phase of construction activities is expected to be completed in December 2024.

