The long-awaited sidewalk construction on the Caloosahatchee bridge is set to begin; however, motorists should brace for road closures and lane reductions.

Construction crews have placed barriers alongside the bridge to block traffic from potentially veering onto oncoming pedestrians.

The project is set to install an 8-foot-sidewalk starting from First Street in Fort Myers to North Key Drive in North Fort Myers.

The sidewalk will be added on the west side of the southbound bridge heading into Fort Myers, connecting the existing north and south sidewalks alongside the bridge.

The need for a pedestrian sidewalk stems from people walking or riding their bicycles on the Caloosahatchee bridge at their own risk, prompting the Florida Department of Transportation to intervene.

Road closures are expected to begin on Sunday.

According to the City of Fort Myers, the construction schedule will start from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Starting Monday, the southbound and northbound lanes will be reduced to one traffic lane.