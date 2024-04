“After a cool start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, we will warm up quite nicely by the afternoon,” stated The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

Sun and clouds will be overhead throughout the day, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Our average high for this time of year is 84 degrees, so we are about right where we should be.

Rain stays out of the forecast for Sunday and the start of the workweek.

All eyes will be on the sky on Monday, especially in the afternoon.

“That’s when we can have a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse! As long as clouds don’t get in the way, we will see about 52% maximum eclipse as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun,” added Kreidler.

The partial eclipse will begin locally at 1:44 p.m., peak at 3:00 p.m., and end at 4:13 p.m.

Sun and clouds are in the forecast, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s into the afternoon.

Sun and clouds stay with us for the start of the work week. Warmer air will begin to filter through, leading to temperatures nearing 90 degrees by midweek. Rain chances increase towards the end of the week, with temperatures staying above average.