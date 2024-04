The City of Cape Coral is requesting a meeting with FEMA. CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News Anchor Claire Galt has exclusively confirmed that a decision on a FEMA flood rate hike is on hold for 30 days.

It’s been a game of finger-pointing between FEMA and local leaders for a week.

The news Monday means people in Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, Estero, Bonita Beach and unincorporated Lee County have hope that they may not lose their 25% discount on flood insurance.

A little over a week ago, FEMA told those areas that neighbors would lose the discount once October rolls around.

FEMA pointed the finger at city, county and town leaders. FEMA said they failed to keep up with proper documentation.

Leaders disputed that and went on to ask them to reconsider.

Monday morning, a spokesperson for the Department of Emergency Management told WINK News exclusively FEMA told the department it will put its decision on a 30-day hold.

That means the areas will have 30 days to make their cases and prove they followed the rules.

FDEM told WINK News there’s a good chance FEMA leaders will come to Southwest Florida this week and meet with the impacted areas.

