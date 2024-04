CREDIT: WINK News

18 months later with little rebuilt, people on Matlacha say it’s still a mess and a constant reminder of Hurricane Ian.

WINK News visited the tiny town and saw the damage Ian did. Almost every building was destroyed. Houses and trash continue to litter the water along with cars stacked on top of debris. CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News reporter Olivia Jean talked with several Pine Island residents about the damage.

“Healing is going to be when we can drive through there and it’s just cleaned up,” Elsie Stearns said.

It brings back sad memories not only for people who live here but for tourists. Many tourists are day trippers, and they are greeted by the trash as they cross the bridge onto the island.

“Driving through Matlacha takes you back literally to the day of the storm, or the day after the storm when many of us that were on the island went back up and, and saw the devastation there. So when you drive through there, now, you know, this many months, and year and a half, almost two years later, and you’re still looking at some of the same devastation. It just takes you right back to that day. It’s heart-wrenching,” Stearns said.

I rode along with a man who lives in Pine Island who wished to remain anonymous. He showed WINK News just how bad things still are 18 months later.

Another Pine Island resident said something needs to be done.

“I’d like them to clean up the major buildings that have fallen in the water, areas like this behind us that need to be cleaned up. And I’d like him to let us know out here how long it’s going to be before this section of roadway is totally open again,” he said.

Right after Ian, he told WINK the county was there, and they were an extreme help.

“They cleared all the vegetative debris; they cleared our roads. They sent in trucks to call off all the debris. They did a wonderful job. Finish it,” he said.

The progress in Matlacha has slowed. The job is not close to being done, and people who live here are wondering when it will be finished.

Residents love Matlacha and hope to see it thrive someday like it did before the storm.

“Matlacha has always been very special,” Stearns said.

WINK News reached out to Lee County and they provided WINK News with this statement:

Many county departments continue work and outreach in Matlacha-Pine Island post-Ian.

Lee County understands residents and business owners continue to face a very long process in the repair and restoration of their properties.

County staff continues to make itself available to private property owner with questions.

Additionally, outreach efforts continue for those in need of help post-Ian via LeeCares.

Our DOT department has an active resurfacing project going on mid-island.

In addition, Lee County said this particular project belongs to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Here is the project website: 451937-2 Pine Island Causeway and Bridge Reconstruction Project

WINK News reached out to FDOT. At this time, WINK News has not heard back.

We will update this article if they do respond.