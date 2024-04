When David Maudlin relocated Michela’s Pizzeria earlier this year, he did so having learned a lot of business lessons following decades of working in restaurants across Lee County.

Maudlin made his pizzeria lean but not mean. He hired just three employees, and he continued to do away with the dine-in concept, as it’s carryout only.

Formerly off Boy Scout Drive near U.S. 41, Maudlin moved Michela’s to Villas Plaza shopping center at 12377 S. Cleveland Blvd., Unit No. 9, in south Fort Myers, with U.S. 41 to the west and Austin Street to the east.

“It’s been pretty strong,” Maudlin said of business since he opened near a Jersey Mike’s, Cookie Plug and a pipe shop. “We’re right by the neighborhood of the Villas.”

