Gulf Coast High School girl’s lacrosse midfielder Kali Cleary knows how to find the back of the net. She’s done so 200 times during her high school career.

“It is really nuts to score my 200th goal here at Gulf Coast but it never really was a goal,” Cleary.

Cleary hit the milestone on senior night against Bishop Verot.

“I will never forget just all of my teammates hugging me and congratulating me afterwards,” Cleary recalled. “And it’s one of the best feelings that I’ll never forget about.”

Cleary’s teammates rushed over to celebrate. She said, “I had bruised ribs when I scored it. So when they tackled me it hurt a little bit but nonetheless I love them so much.”

Cleary isn’t just a natural scorer for the Lady Sharks. She’s also a natural leader. On the field, Cleary has been a captain since she was a sophomore. In the classroom, she’s student body president.

“I love to lead by example,” Cleary said. “But I also I’m very a compassionate person. I understand if someone’s having a bad day we all have bad days. But we got to pick each other up and keep moving.”

After graduation, Cleary will take her talents to Tampa where she’ll play college lacrosse at the University of South Florida. She’ll be a part of USF’s first women’s lacrosse team.

“I don’t think they even realize the gift they are getting in Kali Cleary,” Gulf Coast girl’s lacrosse head coach Lynn Garrison said. “She is a coaches dream. Any coach would love having a player of her caliber and experience and just love for the game she has.”

“I knew that I wanted to be the start of something,” Cleary explained. “And think my freshman year I really want to help build a culture there at USF and make other girls want to come to USF. That’s all I want to do there.”