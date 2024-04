A lithium battery ignited a brush fire in Lehigh Acres, according to fire investigators.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District determined the battery ignited the flames on the side of the road, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire spread quickly due to high winds. It appears that a car ran over the battery and shot it into dry grass, said investigators.

The fire is now out and contained.

It grew from 1/4 acres to 1/2 an acre before crews extinguished the flames.

No homes were in danger.