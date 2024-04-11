Locals’ perspective on O.J. Simpson’s death

O.J. Simpson has passed away from prostate cancer at 76 years old.

His rise and fall from stardom were broadcast for all to see. He gained fame as an NFL star broadcaster and pitchman, including for Estero-based Hertz.

But his 1995 acquittal quickly overshadowed that in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Later, O.J. lost a multi-million dollar wrongful death suit brought by the families of his ex-wife and Goldman. Then, a decade later, police arrested him in Las Vegas on several felony charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery. O.J. spent nine years in jail before being released on parole.

O.J.’s life will go down in history. If you were alive for the trial, you will undoubtedly remember it.

We spoke with people in the community who saw the cultural impact.

People we talked to remember both the Bronco chase, as well as when the verdict came down.

Two guys even told us the exact restaurant they were sitting at when the chase came on TV.

Even the president of the Lee County NAACP, James Muwakkil, thinks O.J. did it.

But what we talked about with Muwakkil is what things were like in this community back then and why the trial was so polarizing, becoming racially charged.

“There was not a day that came that we didn’t watch it,” Muwakkil said.

He said it is important because it became a racial issue.

When this happened in the mid-90s, Muwakkil said there was little to no trust from the black community in the justice system.

He said people in the black community weren’t celebrating O.J. himself. He said it was the first time many in the community saw a scenario where a Black man with White victims had a fair and transparent opportunity to defend himself in court.

“It was a breakthrough. It was one of the biggest breakthroughs in the history of this country with race relations because we had not become accustomed to being treated with equality,” Muwakkil said.

We then set out to downtown Fort Myers and talked to locals.

People remembered where they were and what they were doing when all the O.J. stuff went down.

“I had young kids at the time, so I was at home, and I was literally glued to the TV,” said Holly.

People told us they remember feeling betrayed—personally hurt—by an incredible athlete they once looked up to.

Others remember the absurdities of the trial.

James Muwakkil said the trial actually restored a small amount of faith in the justice system for people in the Black community, although he noted he didn’t think the same verdict would have been reached if O.J. hadn’t had money.

On a separate note, we asked everyone today if they think O.J. did it, and every single person we talked to thinks he’s guilty.