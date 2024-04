Yosvany Bello-Ruiz Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a Fort Myers man back in October of 2022 on Old Metro Parkway.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, on Oct. 31, 2022, a head-on collision occurred, resulting in the death of 47-year-old Louinel Mirand of Fort Myers.

The initial investigation determined that a Ford F-150 was traveling in the wrong direction on Metro Parkway.

The investigation found the suspected driver of the F-150 that caused the crash.

The Fort Myers Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit submitted a warrant request to the state attorney’s office who granted the warrant.

Early Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 34-year-old Lazaro Yosvany Bello-Ruiz for DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of the crash resulting in death.