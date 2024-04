During a Charlotte County Airport Authority monthly meeting April 11, officials reviewed recent statistics, including a 37% year-over-year passenger increase in March.

Gary Duncan, director of operations for Punta Gorda Airport, said while March is the airport’s busiest month, this past March exceeded all other months and years, with 244,434 passengers.

He said there were more than 13,000 flights in March, “but the three-runway system works,” alluding to the addition of another runway, which was part of the airport’s expansion project.

