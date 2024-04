Credit: WINK News

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after responding to a robbery in progress in Hendry County.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the area of Phillips Road and State Road 80 around 3 p.m., Monday.

One male has been taken into custody. Authorities are looking for another male and a female.

According to deputies, the male is wearing a tan and green T-shirt and baggy blue jeans, and the female was seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities are asking residents to stay in their homes at this time because K-9 deputies are tracking suspects.

If you see anything that can help investigators, contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600 or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

