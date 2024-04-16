Naval veteran opens 2nd dental practice in Port Charlotte

Members of the community, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce and family of Dr. Raymond Santa-Cruz, attended the ribbon-cutting of his second dental office, Cruzin’ Dental, in Port Charlotte on April 10.

What sets Santa-Cruz apart from many is beside providing dental care to the public, he also provides care for members of the military as part of the U.S. Naval Reserves Dental Corps. He deploys in June for three weeks as a commander in the Naval Reserves Dental Corps.

Santa-Cruz left active duty as a Naval flight officer but continued serving in the Reserves.

