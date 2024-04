Deputies have arrested three people after a chase in Collier County earlier Tuesday evening.

Deputies say the suspects took off after a robbery at Saks 5th Avenue at Waterside.

It involved a chase from Golden Gate Parkway to Logan Boulevard and ended at Immokalee Road.

CCSO told us that there will be more information about this Wednesday because they will be going through the booking process, which will take time.

