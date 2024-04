Time is running out on keeping your flood insurance charges lower.

On Tuesday, for the first time, we’re hearing what’s been going in “closed-door meetings,” after FEMA said Lee County didn’t follow its guidelines when it came to Hurricane Ian‘s recovery.

Now, county leaders are asking for more than the 30 days that FEMA had granted the county to get the necessary paperwork.

That 30-day countdown started last Monday, April 8, and we have now gone through a week of those 30 days without much progress.

FEMA hasn’t budged on its 30-day hold, but county commissioners told WINK News that meetings have been productive.

They’re confident FEMA will change its mind.

What worries them is the 30 days. They said it’s not enough time. People said they need the county to make it happen no matter what.

Watch above for the full story.