Red tags are popping up on Cape Coral homes. CREDIT: WINK News

Red tags are popping up on homes throughout Cape Coral, and it’s not a pretty sight.

“The red tag you put on the door, and the letter that was sent to the people are kinda threatening,” said John Miehle.

The letter says the homeowner is violating a city code, and they need to appear before the Cape Coral Code Compliance Special Magistrate.

“If you don’t correct violations before May 1, you could be fined $1,000 a day,” Miehle said.

John Miehle doesn’t even live at a home with the red tag. He’s taking care of one for friends who live in Tennessee.

When they called him about the paperwork, he did some investigating.

“There was a code number on there,” he said. “I put the code number in Google to find out what it was for the City of Cape Coral.”

Miehle’s friends violated Code 24-007844, but when he searched that on Google, he didn’t find any results.

“It says, ‘This legislation has been enacted but not yet codified,'” Miehle said.

A new roof was put on the home after Hurricane Ian, but the homeowners went through the proper channels to get a permit.

Miehle reached out to the city’s code compliance office and asked them about the violation.

“I need to know what the violation is because I’m going to appear for them on May 1,” he said. “He [an individual at code compliance] said, ‘We don’t know.’ So basically, I’m gonna show up on May 1, and I’ll find out what they’re alleging.”

WINK News asked him why he was going through all of this trouble for a house that isn’t his.

“It’s just the right thing to do when somebody stands up or they run us over,” Miehle said. “That’s it.”

A spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral told WINK News, “Homeowners are expected to comply with the city’s code of ordinances and the Florida building code. Violations are on the notice of violations they received; it’s available in the Code of Ordinances located on the city’s website.”

WINK News asked the city what snowbirds can do if they don’t have someone like Miehle watching over their home.

They said they’d get back to us with an answer soon.