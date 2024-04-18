Community unites to honor Matlacha victim with memorial garden

A community is coming together to honor the life of Mary-Lou Sharp, the 80-year-old woman who was killed after a driver barreled through the outdoor seating area of That BBQ Place.

This is what That BBQ Place looked like last Saturday after a driver veered off the roadway and crashed through the outside seating area, Killing one and injuring four others.

Days later, the community is still struggling to heal

“The community is definitely missing them,” said Matlacha Resident Lynette Schwab.

A shrine honoring 80-year-old Mary Lou Sharp sits next to where the crash happened.

The community is also taking it upon themselves to create a memorial garden in front of the restaurant where she was a regular.

“We brought these and the lilies,” said Schwab, “John had brought these over, and so, we just planted those.”

WINK News spoke with Mary Lou’s son.

He didn’t want to talk with us on camera but said he is choosing to remember his mom as the happy and spunky person that she was.

This is the last picture they took together.

In their last conversation, she joked that she wanted to live past 100 so she could remain a thorn in the sides of the people she loved.

“Mary Lou had a lot of people that loved her.” said Schwab.

WINK News also spoke with the owner of That BBQ place. He says the restaurant will reopen Friday at noon.

Deb and the Dynamics will be honoring Mary Lou and Butch this Sunday during a benefit concert at the Civic Center in Saint James City.

The event is called Party in the Park and will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.

After expenses are paid, money will be raised and donated to help Butch and Mary Lou.