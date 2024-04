Credit: WINK News.

FEMA is giving Lee County another deadline extension to fix the flood insurance discount issues.

Lee County will have until Monday, June 10, to submit the proper documents.

The deadline includes the following areas: Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Estero, and Fort Myers Beach.

