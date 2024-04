Monday at sundown, the Jewish community will celebrate Passover, but there are concerns over potential threats against the occasion.

At the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral, the Cape Coral Police Department will be on-site Monday night.

Every law enforcement group in Southwest Florida told WINK News they are aware of the FBI’s warning and that various precautions are in place throughout the area.

A festive meal of Passover honoring the history and the redemption of the Jewish people.

“We were slaves in Egypt, and God took us out from oppression from slavery to bring us to Israel, the promised land,” said Rabbi Nicole Luna from Temple Beth El.

Rabbi Nicole Luna told WINK News in a time of heightened antisemitism, a time of war, there is a deeper meaning to the holiday.

During Monday’s celebration of freedom, the liberation of the Jewish people, a chair draped in a flag will sit empty, representing hostages in Israel.

“We are very much aware that there are people from Israel who are currently in captivity, and that is hard to celebrate a holiday of freedom when we know that we have brothers and sisters who are still in bondage and who are still under terrorist control,” said Rabbi Luna.

Her heart thinks of Israel while the FBI warns of domestic threats during Passover.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office has an observation tower parked outside the temple and said they are in constant communication with the Rabbis.

“I didn’t believe it would happen here,” said Rabbi Yossi Labkowski from Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral.

Rabbi Labkowski is still in shock from attacks on the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral. Marks on the door to the center are from bricks a man threw back in March 2023.

“Every generation, there are people that want to destroy us. And God saves us from their from their hands,” said Rabbi Labkowski.

Those words are read every Passover from the Haggadah. Cape Coral police are keeping a close eye on the center.

Rabbi Labkowski told WINK News threats won’t overshadow the holiday.

“We just encourage our brothers and sisters to take the time tonight and sit down with your family and enjoy the Seder. Eat the matzah and drink the four cups of wine,” said Rabbi Labkowski.

Temple Beth El told WINK News they have fortunately not experienced any threats or attacks.