Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the successful efforts made by the Wildlife Corridor and the construction of new wildlife crossings to protect Florida’s wildlife.

During the press conference, DeSantis explained the vital importance of protecting Florida’s natural resources.

“We have almost 18 million acres of land in Florida’s Wildlife Corridor, including 10 million acres of protected conservation land,” said DeSantis.

Over 260,000 acres of conservation land have been protected since 2019, DeSantis noted during the event.

More than 90% of that land occurred inside Florida’s Wildlife Corridor, which amounts to an approximate investment worth 1.4 billion dollars since 2019.

“We’ve been able to do infrastructure acceleration of projects through Moving Florida Forward. And there are projects in Southwest Florida that’re going to benefit,” said DeSantis.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton will join DeSantis for the Tuesday afternoon meeting with the media.

