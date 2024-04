We all know it’s dangerous, yet everyone knows someone who uses dating apps.

Privacy Journal put out new data.

It reveals our state ranks in the top five for the most dangerous states to online date.

You never know who’s on the other side of the screen, yet people are willing to throw caution to the wind for the chance of finding love.

We spoke with students at FGCU about how they stay safe as they swipe.

Anyone who’s had a bad date with a Tinder match knows that finding true love online can be tricky.

“I don’t know, it’s just uncomfortable,” said Livia Dideglie, FGCU student. “Dating is uncomfortable in the first place, meeting new people.”

Students reacted to our ranking.

“It doesn’t surprise me, honestly. I mean, Florida’s crazy,” said Alina Ejdys. “I’m from New Jersey, so it’s like a way different environment here for sure.”

“I wouldn’t do online dating in the first place,” said Courtney Maura. “This is scary to me.”

Florida’s the second-worst state in the country for both identity theft and fraud and the seventh-worst for becoming a victim of romance scams, which means those of us looking for love need to be careful.

“I would say that anyone who joins a dating app, be safe, make sure that you don’t put your whole identity out there,” said Nile, FGCU student.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno also shared a few tips.

He recommends making a video call prior to meeting in order to ensure it’s a real person, arrange to meet in public, let a relative or friend know where you’re going, who you’re going with and what time you’ll be back.

And if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.