The Sanibel School is located at the heart of the island. It’s a special place that welcomes 252 students every day to learn and grow from pre-kindergarten to 8th grade.

And in November, U.S. News and World Report ranked both the elementary and middle schools in the top ten in Florida.

Jennifer Lusk, principal of The Sanibel School, said she couldn’t be prouder, as both an administrator and a mother of a student who attends the school.

“We have incredible staff members that give their all each and every day. We have incredible students that bring their very best every single morning,” Lusk said. “Incredible parents that volunteer to support us however we need to. It really is because of that collaboration and the ongoing support that we are who we are.”

With more than 90% of students who scored at or above the proficient level for math and reading, the school is highly recognized for its academic achievement.

“The teachers want to help you; they want to try to make you better,” said Cooper, a 3rd grader at The Sanibel School.

And 8th grader Lydia Pierce said it’s a school like no other.

“This school is so unique with its placement and the faculty and it’s, it’s just an experience,” she said.

It’s a place they call home.

So, when Hurricane Ian devastated the island, many feared their special place would never be the same.

But teachers and staff keep the school running.

“I mean, yeah, it was messy, and it didn’t look great, but we did. We were just happy to be back,” said Jennifer Hall, a teacher at The Sanibel School.

Even staff member Carlos Alberto Lorenzo drives to the school at 3:30 a.m. and makes a 2-and-a-half hour round-trip just to work here because it’s that special.

“The people, the way the school runs,” Lorenzo said. “It’s not an institution, it’s a place where they learn, and it’s fun, that’s what makes us different.”

Principal Lusk said The Sanibel School is constantly looking to grow. They will have an open house on Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for current 5th grade students that are considering The Sanibel School as a middle school option for them in the next school year.