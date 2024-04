Joshua Henninger Credit: FDLE

A convicted man will be in court for resentencing in a murder that he committed as a teenager almost 20 years ago.

Joshua Henninger was sentenced to life in prison at 16 years old for murdering a teenage girl in 2005.

Henninger is being resentenced in the Lee County courtroom because of his age at the time of his crime.

In 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional to sentence anyone under 18 to life without a chance for parole.

In July 2005, Henninger and another man murdered 17-year-old Anna Marie Cruz Randazzo.