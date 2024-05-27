Exercising gun safety for children

WINK News
The Cape Coral Police Department seeks information that will lead them to a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit-and-run.
Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military, honors those who have served in the armed forces.
In what had long been celebrated every May 30 to honor America’s fallen soldiers, Memorial Day officially became a federal holiday in 1971, observed on the last Monday in May.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Memorial Day, with afternoon “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100-105°.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old.
A recent poll by Poolonomics, which surveyed the country, found that Florida has the third-lowest percentage of adult non-swimmers.
After 22 witnesses, including a porn actor, tabloid publisher and White House insiders, testimony is over at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York.
This weekend didn’t just consist of those enjoying the beach. Others were paying tribute to our troops lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash between a sedan and an SUV that left two people deceased.
Authorities are responding to a crash investigation after a truck became submerged in a Cape Coral canal.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a ballet bamboozle, a sting operation and sexual assault.
Most of Southwest Florida will be rain-free, hot, and sunny today.
On Saturday, the new business opened its doors to the public.
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say
Following the events involving a 4-year-old shooting a 2-year-old in the hand in Charlotte County, the emphasis on teaching gun safety to kids is paramount.
Fortunately, the child is expected to survive the shooting after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was called to Pulaski St. in Port Charlotte shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
While it may be seen as exaggerated, according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, from 2003-2021, a total of 1,262 fatal unintentional firearm injury cases among children aged 0–17 years.
The research further found that over 90% of guns used in such shooting deaths were left unlocked and loaded, as children often mistake the weapons for toys.
For gun-owning homes, KidsHealth.org suggests doing the following steps to minimize the threat of an accidental shooting:
Talking to your children about gun safety may seem obvious; however, keeping them informed and aware may prevent shooting incidents.
While we may not know how the Saturday shooting occurred or whether the two children involved are related, WINK News will continue to work and provide updates whenever the information becomes available.