It is vital that you ensure your home is prepared for a hurricane. Even though not every home is alike and the preparations will vary for every homeowner, there are precautions, both big and small, that every homeowner can follow to help protect their home and property. Significant steps can include strengthening or updating the structure of your house, its electrical system, or its plumbing. Depending on the size of your home, those types of projects can differ in price and scale, but the more complex jobs are best suited to professional contractors who are licensed to work in Florida.

There are several precautions, however, that you can take on your own to prepare and protect your home.

WINDOWS

Installing storm shutters over all exposed windows and glass surfaces may be the easiest and most effective way to protect your home from a variety of hurricane-related damage. Do not overlook this precaution. Cover and protect every window, French door, glass door, and skylight in your home. A variety of manufactured storm shutters are available and they can be made of steel, aluminum, or heavy-duty plastic. In addition, homemade plywood shutters, if properly constructed and installed, can provide significant protection from hurricane-force winds and flying debris.

ROOF

Your home’s roof is especially vulnerable to hurricane damage, as it can be compromised by high winds and debris. Proper roof construction is essential. Having a qualified building professional inspect your roof can determine whether it needs reinforcement. A small investment made before the storm can save you thousands of dollars in damage when a hurricane hits.

DOORS

They may seem sturdy, but homes with double-entry doors that have one active door and one that is inactive can be vulnerable to hurricanes. That’s because the bolts and pins used to secure those types of doors are usually not strong enough to withstand hurricane-force winds. As you prepare your home for hurricane season, check with a local hardware store or building supplies retailer to determine the bolt system that will provide the strongest protection for your doors.

GARAGE DOORS

Hurricane-force winds can easily compromise double-wide doors for two-car garages, which could then make the rest of your home vulnerable to more damage. Fortunately, some garage doors can be reinforced with retrofit kits. Check with your local building supplies or hardware store to see if there’s a retrofit kit available for your garage door.

MOBILE HOMES REQUIRE SPECIAL PRECAUTIONS

Perhaps more than any other structure, mobile home homes are especially vulnerable to hurricane-force winds. Ensure your mobile home is anchored by over-the-top tie-downs or frame tie-down straps. When a storm approaches, do your best to secure your home, then seek refuge with friends or relatives or go to a public shelter. Even if it is securely anchored, do not try to ride out a hurricane in a mobile home under any circumstances. Always follow mandatory evacuation orders if they are issued.

Once you have securely anchored your mobile home, make sure to:

• Pack breakables in boxes.

• Remove mirrors.

• Wrap mirrors and lamps in blankets and place them in the bathtub or shower.

• Install hurricane shutters or securely cover all windows with pre-cut plywood.

• Shut off utilities and propane tanks; disconnect electricity, sewer, and water lines.