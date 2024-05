On Wednesday, local and state leaders spoke about the future of veteran care in our community, and a former marine got the award of a lifetime.

Jim Buchholz, a former United States Marine, was honored Wednesday by fellow veterans and state Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart among a crowd of men and women who fought the same battle. Some were welcomed home for the first time.

Their hard work for this country has not gone unnoticed in Collier County.

County commissioner Burt Saunders, along with Congressman Diaz-Balart, are working to give these veterans a home where they can feel welcomed.

“We’re able to get the $9 million from Congress, with Congress from Mario Diaz Bill Arts efforts. Once we get that funding, I think that building can be occupied within 18 months of getting funding, so that’ll be a very quick project. The existing building needs to be rehab,” Saunders said.

The nursing home will have 120 beds, access to health care, and spots for their families while they’re in care, which is just a small token to give back to those who gave their lives for us.

“I want to sincerely thank all of the veterans that made living in this free country living in the best country in the world, the best country ever in this world. You have made it possible for us to live here,” Saunders said.