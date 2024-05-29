WINK News

The Causeway food hall temporarily shutters in Bonita Springs

Author: Tim Aten, Gulfshore Business
A business split temporarily closed The Causeway food hall and bar May 23, less than six months after its Dec. 6 launch in the Causeway Commerce Park on Old 41 Road just south of Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs.  

The Causeway co-owners Ken Delaney, Randy Decker and Janak Amin were responsible for operating the venue’s indoor-outdoor bar and self-serve beer tap wall in the commercial condominium, while they sublet the food service part of the business to a Naples family. Carl Smith was the executive chef overseeing kitchens for three distinct dining concepts; his wife, Carol, was the general manager; and their daughter, Natasha, was the baker for the business.  

At 3:30 p.m. May 23, the Smiths were asked to be out by Monday morning, Memorial Day, Carl Smith said. “We were gone by Saturday evening. I had to close the kitchens,” he said.

