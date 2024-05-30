Edison Grand has 30 days to fix problems

The Edison Grand apartment complex is feeling the heat as property owners have 30 days to fix several outstanding issues.

WINK News interviewed several residents of the apartment complex, who stated that they had been living without air conditioning for nearly 2-weeks.

The added strain of record-high temperatures has put people at risk for health concerns, as code enforcement has been called to issue a letter of several violations.

WINK News contacted Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bochette, who then prioritized the issue by sending an inspector to the Edison Grand.

“I went above code enforcement. I went right to this assistant city manager, and we discussed it,” said Bochette.

Following the inspection, a code violation letter was issued to the property owners, Westside Capital Group.

“Number one, they’ve been cited for violations endangering the citizens. Number two, they’ve promised us that it will be fixed,” said Bochette. “Everybody who has a violation has 30 days. But in this case, it’s not applicable. It’d be like having the water for 30 days or having no air conditioning for 30 days. These are essentials of life. And we need to speed it up.”

Bochette told WINK News that the property owners would have the A/C operational by Thursday; however, residents need immediate relief.