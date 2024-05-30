Edison Grand has 30 days to fix problems

WINK News
A vehicle crash in Lehigh Acres has one child transported for possible injuries.
The Edison Grand apartment complex is feeling the heat as property owners have 30 days to fix several outstanding issues.
The Weather Authority is tracking record-high heat this Thursday, with scattered storms expected in the afternoon and evening.
Florida Senator Rick Scott is set to hold a news conference in Fort Myers Beach regarding prep for the upcoming hurricane season.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight call to a home in Pine Manor.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has surrounded a home on Lehigh Acres as one person has been confirmed dead.
An attorney we spoke with expects the charges to get upgraded to felonies, which could land the two on the sex offender registry.
On Wednesday, local and state leaders spoke about the future of veteran care in our community, and a former marine got the award of a lifetime.
Legacy Harbour has filed a new application with the city to amend its current planned unit development.
Southwest Florida is like a matchbox, One spark and things can get out of hand.
We’ve heard of a college commencement or even a high school graduation but have you ever heard of a high school handoff?
Supply chain and transportation issues across the country have turned into career opportunities for students at FSW.
The Bonita Springs Fire Rescue Marine Unit went out on the water to practice real-life training tp prepare for a medical emergency with new technology.
Who said fun couldn’t be available to everyone? Children with special needs are getting new adaptive bikes thanks to charity.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for May 29, 2024.
WINK News interviewed several residents of the apartment complex, who stated that they had been living without air conditioning for nearly 2-weeks.
The added strain of record-high temperatures has put people at risk for health concerns, as code enforcement has been called to issue a letter of several violations.
WINK News contacted Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bochette, who then prioritized the issue by sending an inspector to the Edison Grand.
“I went above code enforcement. I went right to this assistant city manager, and we discussed it,” said Bochette.
Following the inspection, a code violation letter was issued to the property owners, Westside Capital Group.
“Number one, they’ve been cited for violations endangering the citizens. Number two, they’ve promised us that it will be fixed,” said Bochette. “Everybody who has a violation has 30 days. But in this case, it’s not applicable. It’d be like having the water for 30 days or having no air conditioning for 30 days. These are essentials of life. And we need to speed it up.”
Bochette told WINK News that the property owners would have the A/C operational by Thursday; however, residents need immediate relief.