Children of Fort Myers Beach Elementary are celebrating the end of their first full year back inside since their school was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Now they are looking forward to making sure it stays open.

After Ian, the school was left a mess. There were so many memories and mementos of children thrown around. Damage inside Fort Myers Beach Elementary. CREDIT: WINK News

Then came the battle between the parents of the beach school and Lee County, a fight to reopen their beloved school, a fight that they won.

And then the rebuild began.

WINK News was there as the district renovated the school to meet students’ needs, and months later, WINK was there as the ribbon was cut and the school opened again.

On Thursday, we were there as they celebrated the first full year since the comeback as the strong beach community faces their next hurdle.

When Lee County and the town made the deal, the school had to meet a few milestones to stay open.

