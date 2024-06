Students, parents and teachers are left in limbo after their school says the doors won’t open in August.

Optima Classical Academy announced they won’t open until Fall 2025.

WINK News is hearing from parents who are navigating the changes and need to find a new school for their children with just over two months until the first bell rings.

Some parents have a plan B, while others are scrambling to look for a new school to send their kids to.

Nathan Williamson, whose daughter was set to go in the Fall, sent WINK News some emails originally from Optima Classical Academy Gladiolus just a few weeks ago discussing uniforms and school activities.

His daughter was ready to go; however, that was before the dad said the messaging began slowing down, and now the family feels like they’ve been ghosted.

9-year-old Amelia Williamson went to her last day of fourth grade excited. She knew that after summer break, she would be settling into her new school.

“Friday, we got the unfortunate email that school was not opening next year,” said Williamson.

Williamson’s dad was one of the many parents who got the email from the school principal. The email said the opening of Optima Classical Academy Gladiolous is delayed until Fall 2025 due to economic challenges and the effects of Hurricane Ian.

The news created a ripple effect for students like Amelia, parents like Nathan and teachers.

“The most disappointing things that come out of all this is the fact that they waited until the last day of school had finished and 4:11 p.m.,” said an anonymous teacher. “I just think it’s horrible what they’ve done to these parents.”

Christopher Spiro, who spoke on behalf of the school, said delaying the school’s opening wasn’t made lightly.

Spiro also said alternative options are offered to parents. One alternative option is enrolling in other Lee County Charter Schools, and another is online school through Optima.

“End of the school year, probably getting ready for summer vacation to get a notification like this. Yep, it’s a monkey wrench in your life. And yes, you will have to scramble. What is enough time, what is enough notification, that’s not for me to say, because everybody’s life has different points at which there’s a pain threshold,” said Spiro.

Another option for parents to consider is enrolling in Lee County Public Schools. However, with the district using the lottery system, parents may be up against limited availability while dealing with deadlines that have already passed.

Nathan said the lesson learned is the need for better communication.

“Earlier communication would have been a little more helpful for parents like me who are probably going to be in tougher situations,” said Nathan.