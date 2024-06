Bonita Springs abstract artist Mally Khorasantchi uses oil paints from her gorgeous custom home along the imperial river to find the “mysterious space” of chaos and order.

Khorasantchi discussed how her artistic expressions and personal growth, with a focus on authenticity, diversity and support, really made her art into masterpieces.

Mally Khorasantchi was born just after World War II ended in Dusseldorf, Germany. As a child, she was inspired by all forms of art, even winning her first art contest at the age of six.

After Khorasantchi’s son graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, she and her husband, Ali, decided that it was time for an adventure to officially move to the United States.

In 1992, Khorasantchi immigrated to the States, officially becoming an American citizen in 2006. Khorasantchi said her husband was in full support of her continuing her art

“It’s very important to be connected to this country,” said Khorasantchi. “The more you do this, and the harder the work is, the prouder it makes you.”

For more than 20 years, Khorasantchi continued her work to become one of Southwest Florida’s best artists, painting right from her custom art studio in Bonita Springs, right off the Imperial River.

Khorasantchi has been featured in a dozen solo art exhibits in Florida, New York City, and even her home country of Germany. She has also participated in 18 group exhibitions, such as the Russian State Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, home to the world’s largest collection of Russian art.

While her art is featured around the world, in Florida, her paintings are officially in the permanent collection at Artis-Naples in the Baker Museum and Florida Gulf Coast University in Estero.

When it comes to her oil paintings, Khorasantchi said, “Each one goes out this door, and it finds its way where it’s supposed to go.”

Khorasantchi spends her days cutting out images from European magazines and fills the blank canvas with her oils and photographs.

15 years ago, Khorasantchi was inspired by the Austrian Philosopher Rudolph Steiner, who explained how the hexagon shape connected with nature through chaos and order, the yin-yang theory.

Since learning Steiner’s work, the artist has hexagons or “honeycombs” throughout her paintings. She has bees sporadically around her paintings to show chaos and order through the insects, to protect and find their home.

“I do think you cannot control everything; what’s around you, you are out of the system,” said Khorasantchi. “But you can control. Do your best you can. Every time you do, please, it has to be from your heart. It has to be intensively true, and the truth comes out, and it finds its way.”

Khorasantchi is pleased to announce another solo exhibition in Lakeland, Florida, that will be happening in the next couple of weeks.

The exhibition will start on June 15 and run through September at the Polk Museum of Art, across from the Lakeland Public Library on Lake Morton.

The Polk Museum of Art is located at 800 East Palmetto Street, Lakeland, Florida, open Tuesday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and the occasional Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To learn more about Khorasantchi’s journey, click here.