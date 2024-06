Frank Joseph Pieczatkiewicz (left), Kiriana Ainise Radhe (middle), and Reannan Marie Cathleen Moreland (right). Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Three people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly being involved in drug transactions at a drug house in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, within the past two weeks, detectives assigned to the Narcotics Unit began investigating a Cape Coral residence at 4913 Nassau Court.

Based on complaints from neighbors and from the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers Network, detectives launched an investigation and were able to prove drug transactions were occurring at the home.

Detectives identified 40-year-old Frank Joseph Pieczatkiewicz and his live-in girlfriend, 24-year-old Kiriana Ainise Radhe, as the main parties involved in the drug transactions.

The police department’s SWAT Team executed a search warrant on the home and found an additional resident, 33-year-old Reannan Marie Cathleen Moreland, who they said was also in possession of drugs.

While searching the home, the police department contacted Code Enforcement, who deemed the residence uninhabitable.

The home had no power and was being run by a generator in the garage. Code Enforcement is still reviewing the residence.

The property was posted with a “Notice to Vacate” and “Uninhabitable” sign.

Radhe and Pieczatkiewicz are being charged with selling a controlled substance 1,000 feet within a physical place of worship and possession of a controlled substance.

Moreland is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.