Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking triple digits feels-like temperatures with scattered storms inland this Friday afternoon.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Temperatures this Friday will top out in the mid-90s throughout Southwest Florida, with feels like temperatures hitting over 100 degrees.”

Mejia then mentioned that Southwest Florida will experience isolated storms along the west coast and scattered storms inland this afternoon.

Another muggy start with temperatures in the low and mid 70s this morning and chances to see some patchy fog.

High temperatures top out in the mid-90s for most of the area today, with feels-like temperatures will range from 100-110 degrees across Southwest Florida this afternoon.

Morning lows remain in the upper 70s Saturday morning.

Due to ongoing westerly flow, isolated areas of rain and storms are possible in the morning.

Saturday afternoon will keep with the theme of above-average highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, isolated storm chances and heat indices in the 100s.

Low temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across SWFL, with additional chances for morning storms.

Isolated storm chances continue through the afternoon and high temperatures hold steady in the mid and upper 90s.

Tropical models are still hinting at the possibility of weak tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico towards next weekend.

While development appears unlikely, a deep moisture plume should bring much-needed rain to Southwest Florida.

Remember, this Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to be very active, so take advantage of the two-week ‚ÄėSales Tax Holiday‚Äô through June 14.¬†