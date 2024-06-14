Lehigh Acres roads experience flooding from heavy rainfall

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Cars submerged in water are all around Florida thanks to the rain and flooding brought out by this storm. That doesn’t mean you won’t see them on car lots later, seemingly ready to hit the road again.
Nature will continue flourishing on Floridians’ doorsteps after Governor Ron DeSantis ensured conservation remains a top priority with his 2024-2025 Focus on Florida’s Future Budget.
As the rainy season continues, local animal trappers say we’re likely to see more invasive cane toads.
Concerns are swirling about bad gas after a Sunoco gas station in Lehigh Acres shut down its pumps.
The heavy downpour is over, but it has caused lingering mayhem throughout Southwest Florida. Due to the excessive precipitation, roadways in Lehigh Acres are still flooded.
Lee Health is one step closer to converting to a private nonprofit business structure following a 9-1 board vote at a special meeting June 13 to proceed with the change. The Lee County Board of County Commissioners will formally decide on the matter within 120 days.
Residents along the Burnt Store Corridor in Charlotte County are closer to having at least some of their needs for nearby services and amenities.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on its Facebook page showing firefighters rescuing cancer patients during heavy rainfall this past week.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for a man who ran away from the scene of a domestic dispute on Thursday.
Meet Matt Devitt, pick up a WINK Hurricane Guide and rain gauge at the Cape Coral Hurricane Expo on Saturday.
The Fort Myers Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly committed several car burglaries.
A heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the Park Crest at the Lakes community in Fort Myers where deputies confirmed they found a man dead.
The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a man who allegedly ran a street-level drug operation out of his home.
After six years helping chef entrepreneurs launch bakeries, food trucks and restaurants, Collier County’s Culinary Accelerator at Immokalee may shut down, leaving 13 chefs to find another kitchen.
Kia Parker hovers over her laptop at a table outside Florida Gulf Coast University’s food court, studying between classes. It’s her sophomore year of college, where she’s majoring in biomedical engineering and minoring in music.
The heavy downpour is over, but it has caused lingering mayhem throughout Southwest Florida. Due to the excessive precipitation, roadways in Lehigh Acres are still flooded.
Motorists encounter impassable roadways on Alvin Avenue and Buckingham Road, with one WINK News viewer claiming that his home floods whenever a car drives by.
Drivers have experienced their vehicles stalling while traversing through Alaska Avenue and Butte Street.
WINK News spoke with Eddy Registre, a resident of Banning Street, who mentioned that while conditions are bad, the flooding was much worse during the height of the storms.
“This big canal back there is filled. When the canal fills with water like this, it kicks the water back to us because it’s clogged,” said Registre.
Registre told WINK News that it is Lee County’s responsibility to unclog the canal and storm drains to prevent flooding.
He fears conditions will worsen if the rain continues throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning.