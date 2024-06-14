WINK News

Lehigh Acres roads experience flooding from heavy rainfall

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
The heavy downpour is over, but it has caused lingering mayhem throughout Southwest Florida. Due to the excessive precipitation, roadways in Lehigh Acres are still flooded.

Motorists encounter impassable roadways on Alvin Avenue and Buckingham Road, with one WINK News viewer claiming that his home floods whenever a car drives by.

Drivers have experienced their vehicles stalling while traversing through Alaska Avenue and Butte Street.

WINK News spoke with Eddy Registre, a resident of Banning Street, who mentioned that while conditions are bad, the flooding was much worse during the height of the storms.

“This big canal back there is filled. When the canal fills with water like this, it kicks the water back to us because it’s clogged,” said Registre.

Registre told WINK News that it is Lee County’s responsibility to unclog the canal and storm drains to prevent flooding.

He fears conditions will worsen if the rain continues throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning.

