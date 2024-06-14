WINK News

Water gets into ground tanks, shutting down Lehigh Acres Sunoco gas station

Reporter: Asha Patel
Concerns are swirling about bad gas after a Sunoco gas station in Lehigh Acres shut down its pumps.

WINK News spoke with Sunoco Friday, and they confirmed water had gotten into the ground tanks, and the gas pumps will be closed until they get the tanks cleaned out.

The gas station is located on 1360 Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres.

Three vans from Guardian Fueling Technologies arrived at the station to help with the tanks.

It remains unknown if anyone filled up with this tainted gas.

This is a developing scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.

