Fuel contamination crisis: Southwest Florida residents still seeking compensation for damaged vehicles

It’s been nearly two weeks since the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services identified a widespread fuel contamination issue that has had significant consequences in Southwest Florida. The affected fuel was purchased at gas stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa, and it’s left many residents facing difficulties with damaged vehicles and limited solutions.

Notice on contamination fuel issue (CREDIT: Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)

Initially, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services advised affected consumers to file complaints with them. However, many WINK News viewers reported that this approach led nowhere. In response, WINK News investigative reporter Kellie Miller pressed the agency for answers, and they finally provided new information.

Here’s the statement provided by the agency:

“As Citgo is the responsible party for the issue, consumer who purchased fuel from one of these locations on or after Aug. 26, and are concerned your vehicle may be impacted, you can initiate a claim through the Citgo Good Gas Guarantee program. Any questions as to how quickly claims may be paid should be directed to Citgo.”

Ultimately, if you suspect you received contaminated gas, the state advises you to file claims through Citgo. However, the timeline for receiving compensation is still uncertain. In total, 12 stations in Southwest Florida were identified as selling contaminated fuel between Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27.

Steps to file claim: