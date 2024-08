Lee County deputies said street racing on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres needs to stop, and that they’re going to take action.

A video by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments Lee County deputies pulled over Deshon Gary after they saw him drag-racing another car on Lee Boulevard on Monday.

Deputies said Gary was going roughly 70 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone, but to people who live nearby, it’s no surprise.

“When we sit on the patio, you hear them like full power; when the exhaust go loud and everything, and then emergency, right, left and it’s bad,” said Jeanette Gainey.

Gainey lives off Gunnery Road and has to walk down it every day to take her daughter to school.

Gainey said it’s not safe for her daughter at any time of day.

“She cannot ever cross Gunnery by herself,” said Gainey.

Neighbors WINK News spoke with said it’s not unusual for people to go well over the speed limit, rev their engines or even do burnouts around here.

Kevin Davis has seen his fair share of crazy driving.

ā€‹”They sit there and just punch it, smoke the tires and do circles. You’ll see them at four-way stops,” said Davis. “Something needs to be done.”

LCSO knows this. Their traffic unit was up and down Gunnery Road all day on Wednesday, pulling people over.

Neighbors said they’re glad. They hope to see the sheriff’s office out here even more.

“They should at least make this part safer for kids,” said Gainey.

“The light turns green. I look those ways. I don’t pull out,” said Davis.

Deshon Gary was arrested for drag racing and resisting an officer and taken to Lee County jail.

LCSO said it routinely monitors high-traffic areas throughout the county to keep drivers safe.