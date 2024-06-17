Not lovin’ it; McDonald’s employee allegedly pulls gun on customer

WINK News
A large fire tore through a house in Punta Gorda on Monday afternoon, sending huge clouds of dark smoke into the sky.
Zephen Xaver’s defense presented opening statements in the courtroom Monday. One of the key people to take the stand was Xaver’s mother.
To those of us living in Southwest Florida, talking about a “wall of wind” might bring up memories of Hurricane Irma or Ian– or even a bad rain storm.
Many are focused on the declining foot traffic in downtown Fort Myers because of the bridge closure, but this collection of businesses said they are struggling just as much.
All eyes were on the Edison Restaurant Monday night as the city council decided to spend $2.62 million on repairs.
There is a spike in the mosquito population in Southwest Florida, especially after the recent multiple-day downpour.
The community is telling us that this could have all been prevented, and they are going to get something done.
The bell at the Sanibel Historical Museum and Village is scheduled to be reinstalled after its destruction by Hurricane Ian in 2022.
Dozens watched as six-year-old Abigail Pineda was pulled from the water here at the Ave Maria water park two weeks ago. Many called 911 or tried to help, but the girl did not make it.
Why are two gas stations that are miles apart dealing with water contamination in their fuel? WINK News reported the Sunoco gas station in Lehigh Acres and the Chevron in North Naples both had water in their fuel.
Alfie Oakes, one of the wealthiest men in Southwest Florida, will not be on Collier County’s Republican primary ballot in August.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a vehicle crash with injuries shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday.
Blu Sushi is just the latest restaurant in downtown Fort Myers to announce it is closing its doors after 10 years, but for the downtown businesses that remain, they fear what could be next for them, even after leaders discussed potentially suspended downtown parking fees.
With a career high ranking of third in the world Van Emburgh is going for gold at the Paris Paralympics this summer.
Imagine this: It’s 3 a.m. on a Sunday, and you go to a 24-hour McDonald’s for your go-to order.
When you get to the intercom, you say some choice words back to the automated response before the employee interrupts and aggressively says, “He will not serve you.”
When you try to go inside to order, the employee pulls out a gun.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said this happened in Naples off of Airport Pulling Road on Sunday.
“I would be like, so over McDonald’s. It’s crazy,” said Jillian, a Mcdonalds customer.
That employee with the gun was 22-year-old Quincy Williams Jr.
Williams had the gun in his waistband when the victim approached this door; he then pulled it out and held it up to the victim’s head, and said, “He was going to kill him.”
“Absolutely crazy,” said customer Michelle Tracy, “If I were to go through the drive-thru, or even tried to walk in and that happened to me, I would never come back.”
Williams told the victim to surrender, causing the victim to put his hands up and walk back to his car, which was still in the drive-through line.
“I would just let him know that, like, this is a very insane thing to get mad about, and maybe you should seek some help and talk to somebody,” said Jillian.
“If you’re advertising, you’re 24 hours, then you’re 24 hours. You should be able to serve; if you’re not comfortable, then come up with a different excuse, whatever, but to pull a gun is ridiculous,” said Tracy
Williams is now facing a felony charge of aggravated assault without intent to kill.
WINK News reached out to the store manager on Monday to speak with them but has not received a response.