Not lovin’ it; McDonald’s employee allegedly pulls gun on customer

Imagine this: It’s 3 a.m. on a Sunday, and you go to a 24-hour McDonald’s for your go-to order.

When you get to the intercom, you say some choice words back to the automated response before the employee interrupts and aggressively says, “He will not serve you.”

When you try to go inside to order, the employee pulls out a gun.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said this happened in Naples off of Airport Pulling Road on Sunday.

“I would be like, so over McDonald’s. It’s crazy,” said Jillian, a Mcdonalds customer.

That employee with the gun was 22-year-old Quincy Williams Jr.

Williams had the gun in his waistband when the victim approached this door; he then pulled it out and held it up to the victim’s head, and said, “He was going to kill him.”

“Absolutely crazy,” said customer Michelle Tracy, “If I were to go through the drive-thru, or even tried to walk in and that happened to me, I would never come back.”

Williams told the victim to surrender, causing the victim to put his hands up and walk back to his car, which was still in the drive-through line.

“I would just let him know that, like, this is a very insane thing to get mad about, and maybe you should seek some help and talk to somebody,” said Jillian.

“If you’re advertising, you’re 24 hours, then you’re 24 hours. You should be able to serve; if you’re not comfortable, then come up with a different excuse, whatever, but to pull a gun is ridiculous,” said Tracy

Williams is now facing a felony charge of aggravated assault without intent to kill.

WINK News reached out to the store manager on Monday to speak with them but has not received a response.